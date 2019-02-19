PORTLAND, Ore. — Children who have not been immunized, or don't have exemptions, were sent home from school on Wednesday.

On Exclusion Day, Oregon children are not allowed to attend classes, Head Start programs or certified child care if they aren't immunized against communicable diseases and do not have an exemption. Children are also sent home if school and child-care records are not up to date.

A measles outbreak in southwest Washington that has spread to Oregon makes exclusion day that much more important, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

"Immunizations are the most effective way to stop the spread of measles and other communicable diseases that put children and others at risk,” said Stacy de Assis Matthews, school law coordinator in the Oregon Health Authority Public Health Division.

The OHA said letters were mailed to parents on or before Feb. 6 reminding them about the immunizations needed.

On Wednesday, the Multnomah County Health Department held its final shot clinic in Gresham, where doctors said they've been staying busy lately.

In Oregon, exemptions can be based on a medical condition, or for religious or philosophical reasons.

“There are very few medical reasons why people cannot get vaccinated. But for those who are fragile and can’t be protected through vaccine, the rest of us help protect them by being up to date on our vaccines and keeping these diseases from spreading,” said Dr. Jennifer Vines, Multnomah County Health Deputy Health Officer.

The Oregon Health Authority said more than 90 percent of kindergarten through 12th graders are vaccinated in the state.

The health authority said no one can be turned away from a local health department because of the inability to pay for required vaccines. Also, many pharmacists can immunize children who are 7 and older.

Parents seeking immunizations for their children should contact their health care provider or local health department or call or go to 211info.org.





