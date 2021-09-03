Anti-mask protest puts 3 Vancouver schools in lockdown

Protesters attempted to come onto Skyview's campus, a district spokesperson said.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Skyview High School, Alki Middle School and Chinook Elementary in Vancouver were put into lockdown Friday as anti-mask demonstrators protested outside the high school.

The three schools are all located near each other.

In a lockdown, students and staff have to remain inside the building and no one from outside can enter. The normal school day continued despite the lockdown.

"As a safety precaution, Skyview, Alki and Chinook were put into a lockdown on Sept. 3 due to a disturbance by protesters who attempted to come onto Skyview’s campus," Patricia Nuzzo, the communications director for Vancouver Public Schools, said in a statement. "This is related to yesterday’s protest against Washington state’s requirement for staff and students to wear masks or face coverings in schools and on buses."

There is an ongoing anti-mask right-wing protest going on in North Vancouver at Skyview High School, which started small and has now attracted open white supremacists who are encroaching school property.

Video taken by a friend on scene, not my own. pic.twitter.com/rxXL4TrvgI — Triss Winters (@TrissWinters) September 3, 2021

Washington, like Oregon, requires all K-12 students and staff to wear face coverings at school, per a mandate from Gov. Jay Inslee.