Anti-mask protest puts 3 Vancouver schools in lockdown

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Skyview High School, Alki Middle School and Chinook Elementary in Vancouver were put into lockdown Friday as anti-mask demonstrators protested outside the high school.
The three schools are all located near each other.
In a lockdown, students and staff have to remain inside the building and no one from outside can enter. The normal school day continued despite the lockdown.
"As a safety precaution, Skyview, Alki and Chinook were put into a lockdown on Sept. 3 due to a disturbance by protesters who attempted to come onto Skyview’s campus," Patricia Nuzzo, the communications director for Vancouver Public Schools, said in a statement. "This is related to yesterday’s protest against Washington state’s requirement for staff and students to wear masks or face coverings in schools and on buses."
Washington, like Oregon, requires all K-12 students and staff to wear face coverings at school, per a mandate from Gov. Jay Inslee.
District officers were on site to help maintain safety, Nuzzo said.