Annual Abby’s Closet 'Prom Dress Giveaway' returns to the Oregon Convention Center

Face coverings are no longer required at the venue, but clients can impose their own measures for guests attending their events.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people showed up to the Oregon Convention Center on Saturday for the annual Abby's Closet Prom Dress Giveaway. Despite the state's indoor mask mandate being lifted, those who attended were encouraged to mask up.

"It's just due to the nature of our event; up close and touching, zipping people up, helping people find the dress, so we want to make sure that students are safe to go back to school after this event," said Abby Wilson, Abby's Closet cofounder.

The annual Prom Dress Giveaway returned Saturday for the first time since the pandemic began. Students had more than 7,000 dresses to choose from at the free event.

"The day the governor shut everything down was the day we were supposed to move into our event to hold our giveaway," said Wilson.

Two years later, the event is back at the Convention Center and masks are no longer required for most indoor spaces. Beginning March 12, other safety measures will also no longer be required at the Oregon Convention Center, such as showing a negative COVID-19 test to get in.

Even so, clients at the venue can still ask event guests to follow specific safety measures. For example, the Prom Dress Giveaway is still asking for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours.

Many across town have mixed feelings about the mask changes.

“I don’t think that the virus magically went away from taking away the masks, my opinion is yes, we should still wear them," said Brian, a patron at the Convention Center.

Jean, on the other hand, said she was relieved the about mandate being lifted. "I'm not concerned so far regarding COVID and just excited to be mask-less and see people’s faces," she said.

Back at the Prom Dress Giveaway, none of the changes seem to have made any of the participants feel any less special.