10 year anniversary of the Make-A-Wish game at Providence Park

PORTLAND, Ore. — Atticus Lane-Dupre is a teenager now and still a big soccer fan. He was back at Providence Park on Saturday to celebrate 10 years since his wish was granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

On May 1, 2013, his youth soccer team the Green Machine beat the Timbers 10-9 at Providence Park. It was an event put on by the Timbers and Make-A-Wish that people still talk about.

Lane-Dupre was eight years old and undergoing cancer treatment at the time. He’s now cancer free and a graduate of Franklin High School. He marked the 10th anniversary of his wish being granted by joining former Timbers players Jack Jewsbury, Ryan Johnson and Futty Danso on the field pre-game.

“It was definitely a huge morale boost and I was more energetic after and happy to be doing things I liked and playing soccer with my friends” he said.

The game was also something players remembered vividly.

“You think about walking out of the tunnel and five thousand Timbers Army folks being here it was a special moment for all of us” said former Timber Jack Jewsbury.

The match between the Timbers and Austin FC was also a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish. Some of the proceeds from ticket sales went to the organization and the Timbers Army hung a banner in their section that said “Atticus’ Army, 2013-2023” it included a QR code to donate to Make-A-Wish.