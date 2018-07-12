Transportation officials captured the first image Thursday of an animal using a new wildlife bridge near Snoqualmie Pass.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said in a tweet that a coyote safely crossed Interstate 90, “avoiding traffic, anvils, ACME rockets & roadrunners!”

Nice! Our camera captured the 1st image of #wildlife using the new I-90 overcrossing east of @SnoqualmiePass! This coyote safely crossed the highway, avoiding traffic, anvils, ACME rockets & roadrunners! Excited to see what other species cross! pic.twitter.com/aQqnG0m9Wa — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) December 6, 2018

The new animal overpass is part of a $551 million project to rebuild 15 miles of roadway east of Snoqualmie Pass.

The bridge offers animals a safe space to cross the interstate, linking the north and south sides of the road. It was designed to simulate a natural environment that allows animals to cross from one are to another. It has natural vegetation along with high walls to keep the animals from seeing traffic and headlights below.

A rendering of the wildlife crossing being built just east of Snoqualmie Pass.

WSDOT

WSDOT has said the bridge is a first-of-its-kind project to balance human transportation needs with wildlife habitat.

