Transportation officials captured the first image Thursday of an animal using a new wildlife bridge near Snoqualmie Pass.
The Washington State Department of Transportation said in a tweet that a coyote safely crossed Interstate 90, “avoiding traffic, anvils, ACME rockets & roadrunners!”
The new animal overpass is part of a $551 million project to rebuild 15 miles of roadway east of Snoqualmie Pass.
The bridge offers animals a safe space to cross the interstate, linking the north and south sides of the road. It was designed to simulate a natural environment that allows animals to cross from one are to another. It has natural vegetation along with high walls to keep the animals from seeing traffic and headlights below.
WSDOT has said the bridge is a first-of-its-kind project to balance human transportation needs with wildlife habitat.
