PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Oregon Zoo has welcomed two baby mountain goats within the last month.

On Monday, the zoo gave us this adorable video of a bouncing baby kid, born to adult mountain goat Montane. Keepers haven't named the new kid yet, as they won't know whether it's male or female until they can examine it in about a month.

In late May, Montane’s herdmate Sassy welcomed a new kid of her own, the first to be born at the zoo in more than 15 years.

Montane was an orphan rescued by Idaho wildlife officials, according to Amy Cutting, who oversees the zoo’s Great Northwest area.

“Since she didn’t grow up in a herd, Montane doesn’t have much experience with birth and young kids,” Cutting said. “It was really fortuitous that Sassy had her baby first, and Montane got a chance to observe and learn from her.”

To see more video of the newest kid in the Cascade Crest habitat, visit bit.ly/babymountaingoat.

