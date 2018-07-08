The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating two animal abuse suspects after a starving Pomeranian was abandoned at the animal shelter Thursday.

Surveillance footage caught two men leaving the dog in a wire crate at the entrance of the Marion County Animal Shelter at 8 p.m.

Employees found the dog the next morning when they arrived for work.

"Unfortunately, the small dog did not survive and died while at the shelter the following day," sheriff's office officials said. "During an examination, the shelter doctor concluded the animal died due to maltreatment and its emaciated condition."

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men who dropped a starving dog off at the animal shelter. The dog later died.(Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Failing to provide minimum care to an animal can result in a misdemeanor animal neglect charge. If the neglect leads to an animal's death, suspects can be convicted of first-degree animal neglect.

Anyone with information about this incident or who can identify the men in the photo is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency line at 503-588-5032.

