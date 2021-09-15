Rabid bat found in NE Portland

A Multnomah County health official said people should make sure their pets are up to date on their vaccines to make sure they're protected.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A bat tested positive for rabies after it was found in Northeast Portland, Multnomah County officials said. This is the first animal to test positive for rabies in Multnomah County since 2014, according to the county.

The bat was discovered after a dog was found playing with it. The dog is current on its rabies vaccine, received a just-in-time rabies booster and is quarantining for 45 days.

Lisa Ferguson, the communicable disease services manager for the county, said people should make sure their pets are up to date on their vaccines so they're protected. She also advised people to stay away from bats.

"If you see a bat, avoid it," Ferguson said. "If you think you may have been bitten, scratched or are concerned about contact with a bat, report it because you may need just-in-time rabies vaccines."

What if you come in contact with a bat?

If you see a sick bat: Anyone who sees a sick bat on their property should send children and pets indoors and avoid handling the animal without protection. See advice from the CDC on how to capture a bat.