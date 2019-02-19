PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman is suing her landlord for $253,000, alleging that he fatally poisoned her cat, an 11-month-old Persian mix named Mylo.

The lawsuit was filed on February 14 in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

Sarah Horton, then 27, entered into a lease with landlord Gerard LaMaita on January 9, 2018 for a home located at 1511 North Colfax Street in Portland. The lawsuit claims that after LaMaita complained about the smell of cat urine multiple times over the next month, he unlawfully entered the apartment on February 15, 2018 and put anti-freeze in the water bowl of Horton's cat.

Horton took Mylo to the veterinarian's office, but he died two days later. The likely cause of death, according to the lawsuit, was toxins from a non-natural substance. Days later, Horton purchased an anti-freeze home test kit and tested the water in Mylo's bowl. The test results came back positive for anti-freeze, the lawsuit states.

Less than a month earlier, on January 22, Horton had taken Mylo to the veterinarian's office to be neutered, microchipped and given a FRVCP vaccination. At that time, Mylo's physical exam was "perfect with no abnormalities," according to the lawsuit.

After Mylo's death, Horton entered into "a terror spiral," according to the lawsuit. She "struggled to sleep or eat," and dealing with the grief of her cat's death, she also failed all her college classes that term, which put her financial aid eligibility in jeopardy. She was a student at the National University of Natural Medicine in Portland, but was unable to continue the program.

According to the lawsuit, the apartment Horton rented from LaMaita was in violation of numerous health and livability codes. There were exposed electrical wires hanging from the wall, and mold in the freezer, behind the sink and in the window sills. In addition, the apartment lacked adequate, functioning plumbing, heating, and electrical lighting facilities. A city health inspector conducted an investigation on February 26, 2018 and issued several violations to LaMaita related to the apartment.

LaMaita constantly harassed Horton and her boyfriend, Matt Mosgaard, about the cleanliness of the inside and outside of the apartment and the smell of cat urine.

According to the lawsuit, LaMaita unlawfully entered the apartment on three separate occasions, without providing 24 hours notice, obtaining permission or because of a legitimate emergency. He entered the apartment at times when Horton or Mosgaard were home and at other times when they were not there.

On the night of February 15, Horton and Mosgaard returned home and found a woman, Rebecca Mairs, sweeping the back sidewalk. They saw that the lights in the apartment were on and saw someone moving around inside the apartment. Mairs then walked into the basement of the apartment and emerged 5 minutes later with a broom and dust pan. LaMaita then exited the back door of the apartment, dressed in a dark hoodie, and left the property with Mairs, according to the lawsuit.

The next day, Horton saw a spot of foamy liquid on the floor in the living room and noticed Mylo was despondent and nonresponsive. Mylo then walked into the bathroom and laid down in the litterbox, which was unusual behavior for the cat. Horton picked up Mylo and noticed two more small puddles of frothing liquid in the litterbox. She left the apartment and took Mylo to the veterinarian's office.

The veterinarian told Horton Mylo was in end-stage renal failure, had lost 90 percent function in his kidneys, and had only a few weeks left to live. But Mylo's condition worsened quickly, and the veterinarian recommended euthanasia. Mylo died about 3 a.m. on February 17 after hours of suffering.

Horton returned home and shortly after, found a bottle of anti-freeze in the basement. The bottle had a "significant layer [of] dust," and "a fresh hand print was on the bottle, to indicate recent use," the lawsuit states.

Days later, Horton bought an anti-freeze home test kit and tested the water in Mylo's bowl. According to the lawsuit, the test results came back positive for anti-freeze.

On February 25, Horton posted signs on her front window and back door that the area was under 24-hour video and audio surveillance. The next day, LaMaita and Mairs were recorded on video entering the apartment at around midnight, without notice, consent or in the case of an emergency. On the video, Mairs "said that it did not smell like cat urine anymore, to which LaMaita replied that he did not figure it would," the lawsuit states.

About a month later, on March 15, LaMaita posted a 24-hour notice of intent to enter and inspect the apartment, but was denied access by Horton's attorney. On March 20, LaMaita issued a 30-day notice to terminate the tenancy for "unreasonably withholding consent from the landlord to enter [the dwelling unit]."

Horton is seeking damages from LaMaita for intentional infliction of emotional distress for the alleged poisoning of the cat and for unlawfully accessing the apartment, among other claims. Mairs is also listed in the lawsuit. Horton is seeking damages from her for allegedly entering the apartment without consent.

Read the complete lawsuit