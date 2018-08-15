ESTACADA, Ore. – A lawsuit filed on behalf of an Oregon horse has gained national attention as a case that could set new legal precedent for animals.

Eight-year-old ‘Justice’ was living in Estacada when he was rescued in March 2017. According to a lawsuit, Justice was neglected, subjected to pain and suffering, and endured frostbite, lice, and rain rot.

Photos of Justice in Estacada show a drastically emaciated horse.

Justice the horse

courtesy Animal Legal Defense Fund

He was surrendered by his owner, Gwendolyn Vercher, and transported to the nonprofit horse rescue Sound Equine Options in Gresham. Vercher agreed to pay some restitution for the horse’s care up until July 2017.

In May, a lawsuit was filed on behalf of Justice, seeking damages from Vercher for his ongoing care. The suit alleges the horse sustained permanent injuries that will require specialized medical attention for the rest of this life.

The lawsuit also argues that animals should have the right to sue.

“If successful, this groundbreaking lawsuit would be the first to establish that animals have a legal right to sue their abusers in court,” said Natalia Lima, spokesperson for the Animal Legal Defense Fund, which filed the suit on behalf of Justice.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The lawsuit has gained national attention. The Washington Post published an article on Wednesday, asking: ‘Can a neglected animal sue?’

Read: Seeking justice for Justice the horse

“The complaint is the latest bid in a quixotic quest to get courts to recognize animals as plaintiffs, something supporters and critics alike say would be revolutionary,” the article says.

Oregon law states that animals can be considered individual victims in criminal cruelty cases, but the law does not state that animals can sue.

Other lawsuits have been filed on behalf of animals, but none have succeeded. In April 2018, PETA lost a case alleging a monkey who took a photo of itself owned the copyright. PETA argued on behalf of the monkey.

On Tuesday, Vercher’s attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. The judge has not yet filed a response.

Whether or not Justice wins his lawsuit, he has already experienced a dramatic rehabilitation. Photos in the Washington Post story show a healthier horse with a shiny coat, posing with several other rescue horses on a sprawling farm outside of Portland.

© 2018 KGW