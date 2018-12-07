PORTLAND, Ore. — A dog that police believed was attacked by a cougar in Southeast Portland on Thursday morning was likely attacked by a coyote, according to state biologists.

The dog is expected to survive.

"She yelps when she moves, but she's doing fine," said Misty Martin, the owner of the dog, whose name is Sophia. "I mean, a 9-pound dog got attacked by a pretty big cat."

Portland police responded about 3 a.m. Thursday morning to a report of a cougar in the 3000 block of Southeast 118th Avenue, east of Kelly Butte Park.

Police searched the area but did not find a wild animal.

On Friday, wildlife biologists with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife examined Sophia. After checking out the bite marks, biologists believe she was likely attacked by a coyote, not a cougar.

Sophia the dog was attacked by a cougar in Southeast Portland on Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Photo: Tim Gordon, KGW)

ODFW will continue to investigate. The agency encourages anyone who sees a cougar to report it.

RELATED:

As cougar sightings rise in cities, does Oregon have a big cat problem?

Man attacked, killed by cougar in Washington state

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife tips on how to deal with cougars

© 2018 KGW