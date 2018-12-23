VANCOUVER, Wash. — Residents at a Vancouver apartment complex made a gruesome discovery on Saturday as a bloodied, dead dog wrapped in plastic was abandoned near a dumpster.

“It shook me pretty much to the core,” said Derrick Cooley.

Cooley was there on Saturday when Clark County Animal Control came to the Springbrook Village Apartments and took the dog’s body away.

It’s unclear how the dog died or how it ended up at the apartment complex.

Cooley, who said he was thinking about adopting a dog, said the way the dog was left behind was disturbing.

“Whether or not it was killed or hit by a car, the way it was wrapped up like that, put on the ground, not even in the dumpster, it’s pretty despicable,” Cooley said.

At this point, Vancouver police is not investigating. Animal control will determine what happened to the dog and pass that information on to police.