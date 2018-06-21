YAMHILL, Ore. – One horse, three ponies, and two goats that were all severely underweight and at risk of dying of starvation were rescued from a rural property in Yamhill on Tuesday.

The Oregon Humane Society is now caring for the animals, but it is too early to tell if they will survive. Photos of the animals show the extent of the neglect. The animals' rib cages are all visible.

"Sometimes you get a call and you know you have to act right now, and this is one of those cases,” explained OHS CEO and president Sharon Harmon.

Staff said the animals did not have access to food. Photos show dirty water in containers on the property. Staff said it is clear the neglect had been going on for a while.

"It's pretty telling, this didn't happen overnight,” Harmon said.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating. Depending on what evidence is uncovered, the owner of the animals could face misdemeanor charges for animal cruelty.

“The pictures are pretty telling and if a picture's worth a thousand words, these are perhaps worth a thousand tears,” Harmon said.

