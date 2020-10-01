BEND, Ore. — The Humane Society of Central Oregon is looking for someone to adopt a 3-year-old Australian Shepherd who miraculously survived after being shot in the head and shoulder four times.

Bucky was found in December by two good Samaritans. He was taken to a veterinary clinic before being transferred to the humane society. Bucky’s previous owner was arrested by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and cited with first-degree animal abuse.

Due to the trauma Bucky suffered, whoever adopts him needs to be compassionate, have patience and support his needs.

“Bucky’s future needs to be an adult-only home due to his past history and distressing experience. His new family should have experience in dog training and behavior modification,” said Karen Burns, vice president of operations with Humane Society of Central Oregon.

People interested in adopting Bucky should complete a questionnaire, which can be found on the humane society’s website or its location at 61170 SE 27th St. in Bend.

RELATED: Man arrested, 49 dogs rescued from suspected dog-fighting ring in Washington

RELATED: ‘It's been a huge blessing:’ Blind abandoned kitten adopted by family of adopted children