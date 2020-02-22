VANCOUVER, Wash. — Firefighters rescued a family dog from a burning home in Vancouver Saturday morning.

The fire was reported around 9 a.m. in the 11000 block of Northeast 87th Street. Crews with Vancouver Fire Engine 4 searched the two-story home. No people were home but they found a dog and carried it outside to safety.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes of firefighters arriving. The cause is under investigation.

