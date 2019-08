HILLSBORO, Ore. — Firefighters rescued a dog that was trapped in a home that was on fire in Hillsboro on Friday morning.

The fire was in a manufactured home in the 8300 block of Quatama Street. Crews from Hillsboro Fire and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue found the dog and got it out, while also getting the fire under control.

The dog was treated on scene and taken to a nearby emergency veterinarian. The dog is expected to make a full recovery, according to Hillsboro Fire.