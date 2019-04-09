CORVALLIS, Ore. — An aggressive cougar was found and killed Wednesday morning near Dunn Forest near Corvallis, Oregon wildlife officials said.

Officials believe the cougar is the same animal that was involved in an encounter with a jogger in the forest on Saturday.

Trained hounds picked up the cougar's scent about a quarter-mile from the site of the encounter between the cougar and the jogger. The cougar was tracked onto property adjacent to the forest, and shot and killed around 9:45 a.m.

The female cougar was "narrow in build, but not emaciated," which is how the jogger described the animal, officials said. The cougar weighed 75 pounds and was between 1 and 2 years old. The cougar's carcass is being taken to a laboratory at the Oregon State University College of Veterinary Medicine for examination.

Dunn Forest, located north of Corvallis and operated by the Oregon State University College of Forestry, is open again for public use.

Wildlife officials said they killed the cougar because they believed its aggressive behavior made it a threat to human safety.

"We believe this aggressive cougar was captured and put down today," said Brian Wolfer, ODFW watershed manager. "Cougars are territorial so few cougars will use the same area. The fact that the cougar was caught so close to the site of the encounter is another indication it is the correct cougar. Finally, the cougar killed fits the description provided by the runner.

"The agency’s priority is human safety. We will not relocate a cougar that has shown aggressive behavior," Wolfer said. "Cougars typically avoid humans, so for the cougar to approach so close that the runner was able to kick it makes it a clear human safety threat."

On Saturday, a jogger running through the forest encountered an aggressive cougar and reportedly kicked the cat before trying to run away, Oregon wildlife officials said.

Michelle Dennehy with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said the cougar followed the man as he ran through the forest, but hikers with a dog came around a corner, prompting it to flee, according to a report in the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

No people were hurt.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Oregon is home to more than 6,600 cougars.

What to do if you encounter a cougar

Cougars often will retreat if given the opportunity. Leave the animal a way to escape.

Stay calm and stand your ground.

Maintain direct eye contact.

Pick up children, but do so without bending down or turning your back on the cougar.

Back away slowly.

Do not run. Running triggers a chase response in cougars, which could lead to an attack.

Raise your voice and speak firmly.

If the cougar seems aggressive, raise your arms to make yourself look larger and clap your hands.

If in the very unusual event that a cougar attacks you, fight back with rocks, sticks, bear or pepper spray, tools or any items available.

