PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman's pet dog suffered bit wounds after it was attacked by a cougar Thursday morning in SE Portland, police say.

The dog is expected to survive.

Portland police responded about 3 a.m. Thursday morning to a report of a cougar in the 3000 block of Southeast 118th Avenue, east of Kelly Butte Park.

A search with a heat-sensing device found no wild animal. The woman also had rabbits in her yard which may have attracted a cougar, police said.

Police continued to patrol during the morning but there were no additional sightings.

The Oregonian reports police responded to the same area for a reported cougar sighting on Monday.

