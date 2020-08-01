PORTLAND, Ore. — Stacy Moritz has driven at least 3,000 miles since July, looking for Bodie, her lost Terrier-mix. She and her partner, Kip Lindig, have put up hundreds of posters and handed out hundreds of flyers to strangers around Portland. They estimate they've spent more than a thousand dollars on printing materials alone.

When people ask them why they’re going through such effort, their answer is simple. "We just want him home," they said.

Bodie ran away from his owners on July 13 around 10 p.m. after he got spooked by fireworks. He ran away from an area near Northeast Rodney and Emerson in Portland's Humboldt neighborhood.

Bodie's story has captivated thousands of people. The Bring Bodie Home Facebook page has more than 600 followers and Moritz said there's a group of volunteers and friends who have combed the Rose City, looking for any sign of the missing dog.

Moritz and Lindig adopted Bodie last April. The dog had been living on the streets in Kauai and was hit by a car, Moritz said. A shelter in Kauai took him in and had to amputate one of his back legs because of his injuries. Bodie was eventually transferred to a rescue organization in Portland, where Moritz and Lindig adopted the 3-year-old dog.

The couple had him only four months when Bodie ran away.

"Somebody like Bodie is going to run. He's terrified of people," said Moritz, who described Bodie as skittish and under-socialized. "I think he's been over in this Rose City Golf Course area for quite some time. It's wooded there, it's quiet out there. There are plenty of places to hit garbage cans and find food."

The couple said often while they’re out looking, people will approach them and ask to help.

"I think that it's because he was a street dog and a rescue, he's three legged and he's had so much adversity. I think people just want him home and safe," Mortiz said. "He's just got those soulful eyes. And it's Portland. We just love our animals here. Kip and I haven't let up, we are relentless. Every time I think 'OK, we haven't had a sighting,' and I start to think he's gone, then we have another sighting and back we go again. When we make a commitment to take care of something, we live by that commitment. We made that commitment with Bodie."

Moritz and Lindig ask that if people think they spot Bodie, text them a photo so they can confirm it's actually him, and they urge people not to chase after Bodie.

