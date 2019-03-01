A Beaverton family is holding out hope they will find their dog after their mobile home went up in flames in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

William Cauble, who lives with his two sons and two dogs, said one moment everything was fine and then suddenly the house caught on fire.

"Me and my son were sitting there watching TV and the ceiling kind of broke out with fire. It just came across the whole ceiling in the living room and that was it. That was the only warning we had. That fast, boom," Cauble said.

They found themselves surrounded by flames.

“The living room was still intact but it was burning all around,” he said.

He said he and one of his sons went out the front door, while his other son kicked out the back door to escape.

A mobile home caught fire on Jan. 1, 2019 in Beaverton, Oregon.

Christine Pitawanich, KGW

"After that it was kind of chaotic which way we were all going," Cauble said.

Then as firefighters battled the flames, standing with his two sons and one dog, Blue, Cauble said he realized Rollie, his son's dog, might still be inside the burning home.

"I was trying to get back in to find the other dog and then I saw my motorcycle going up and I was like, 'No!' I tried to run for it and they wouldn't let me go near anything,” Cauble said.

He said he's already searched through the remains of his home and has accepted that Rollie may be dead. But he's hoping the dog found shelter somewhere.

Rollie the dog

Courtesy of William Cauble

Cauble said his son has had Rollie since he was a pup. “I think he found him in the desert in Southern California,” Cauble said.

If Rollie survived that, maybe he survived the fire. Cauble is crossing his fingers someone spots Rollie.

But at least his dog Blue made it out. Blue was singed and had a few burns, but was otherwise alright.

Mostly, Cauble is grateful he and his sons are OK.

"As fast as that place went up, at least one of us should have been severely injured," he said.

The Caubles plan to put up flyers with Rollie's picture on them.

At this point, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue investigators are still investigating what caused the fire.

If you find Rollie, Cauble said he can be contacted while he stays at the Peppertree Inn in Beaverton for the next week or so.