OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Passengers have been stuck on an Amtrak train near a small town 40 miles eat of Eugene for nearly 24 hours after the train struck a tree that had fallen onto the tracks.

The crash occurred at 6:18 p.m. Sunday. None of the 183 passengers and crew members was hurt, according to Amtrak spokeswoman Olivia Irvin, but they are unable to get off the train due to unsafe weather conditions in Lane County.

Rebekah Dodson boarded the train Sunday afternoon in Albany. She expected to be in Klamath Falls by 9:50 p.m.

"(At) about 6 o’clock the train came to a sudden halt and the conductor said that they had some damage from some low-hanging limbs because of the sudden snow storm and they were going to stop and fix it," Dodson said.

Looking out of the stuck Amtrak train in Oakridge.

Rebekah Dodson

Conditions continued to get worse and the track was blocked by more snow and downed trees, Irvin said. With no way for the passengers to travel safely on their route, the train remained in Oakridge, near the intersection of Commercial Street and Walnut Street.

“We are actively working with Union Pacific to clear the right of way and get passengers off the train,” Irvin said.