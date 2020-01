PORTLAND, Ore. — Amtrak Cascades train service between Portland and Seattle has been suspended until Thursday morning following a landslide.

Amtrak says buses will be used until the slide has been cleared.

It's unclear where exactly the slide occurred.

Travelers can review refund information here and click here for the latest travel alerts.

RELATED: Passengers can no longer sue Amtrak after company loses millions in deadly derailment lawsuits

RELATED: Amtrak is eliminating full-service dining on long-distance routes