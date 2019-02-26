EUGENE, Ore. — An Amtrak Coast Starlight train has arrived in Eugene, Ore., after it was stranded near Oakridge for more than 36 hours.

The train left Seattle for Los Angeles on Sunday morning. It struck a tree on the tracks near Oakridge around 6 p.m., an Amtrak spokeswoman said. None of the 183 passengers and crew members was hurt.

The train sustained some damage and weather conditions continued to get worse. Amtrak said it kept passengers on the train because electricity was out in Oakridge, which only has two small hotels, and roads were blocked by more than a foot of snow and debris.

Passengers had food, heat and toilets on the train.

Union Pacific crews worked overnight Monday to clear the tracks, which allowed a Union Pacific locomotive to reach the train and start towing it back to Eugene early Tuesday morning.

It's unclear if all passengers will get off the train in Eugene or if the train will continue to Portland and eventually Seattle.

The Red Cross arrived at the Eugene train depot to help passengers.

Customers will be given “refunds and other compensation as appropriate,” according to Amtrak CEO Scot Naparstek.