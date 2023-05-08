Landslide blocking tracks causes Amtrak to cancel trains between Seattle and Portland

The landslide is six miles north of Vancouver, Washington. Amtrak said service between Portland and Seattle is impacted through May 10.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Amtrak has canceled all trains between Portland and Seattle due to a landslide blocking railroad tracks.

On Monday, the railroad company BNSF reported the landslide, six miles north of Vancouver, Washington, was blocking part of the line.

A spokesperson for Amtrak said service on the Cascades and Coast Starlight routes is impacted for at least 48 hours, through May 10. Bus service is being provided for those affected.

Amtrak currently operates four daily round-trip trains between Portland and Seattle on the Cascades route. Coast Starlight runs daily from Seattle to Los Angeles.

Due to an unforeseen blocking event on the tracks between Kelso (KEL) and Vancouver (VAN) all tracks in the area are temporarily closed until further notice. For assistance, please call or text 1-800-USA-RAIL. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) May 8, 2023

Train service between Portland and Eugene is not impacted and is operating as normal, as are trains between Seattle and Vancouver, BC.

