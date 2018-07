PORTLAND, Ore. — An ammonia leak at the Widmer Brothers Pub and Brewery in North Portland prompted an evacuation of the building on Thursday morning.

The leak is contained inside the building, located at 929 North Russell Street, and is at fairly low levels. Portland Fire and Rescue is shutting off the source and will vent the building.

Employees noticed the smell and evacuated the building. Nobody was hurt.

@PDXFire In hazmat suits just entered Widmer Brothers Brewery in N PDX to find and shut down source of ammonia leak. @KGWNews @KGWSunrise pic.twitter.com/xIXvlyns6O — Tim Gordon (@TimGordonPDX) July 19, 2018

Officials say there is no danger to the surrounding area.

© 2018 KGW