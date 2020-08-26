Ammon Bundy arrested again, dragged from Idaho Capitol building

The arrest is Bundy's second time being removed from the Statehouse in less than 24 hours.

BOISE, Idaho — Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy was arrested and removed from the Statehouse Wednesday morning, his second such arrest in less than 24 hours.

Bundy, 41, has been booked into the Ada County Jail on misdemeanor trespassing and resisting and obstructing charges.

Video of the arrest, recorded and provided to KTVB by Sarah Anne, one of Bundy's supporters and executive director of Health Freedom Idaho, shows Idaho State Police troopers dragging a limp Bundy through the Senate gallery after he refused to stand up or use his legs to walk with the arresting officers.

"Are you going to stand up, or not?" someone on the video can be heard asking, before officers pull Bundy up the stairs, picking him up at one point after Bundy attempts to lay down at the top of the stairs.

On Tuesday evening, Bundy had been taken into custody and rolled out of the Statehouse in a swivel chair after he refused to leave a vacated hearing room or get out of his seat. Bundy was booked into the Ada County Jail on a misdemeanor trespassing charge that evening, but was later released on bond and returned to the Capitol on Wednesday.

KTVB has reached out to Idaho State Police for details on the arrest. Check back for updates.