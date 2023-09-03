Two firefighters injured while responding to plant explosion in the Dalles

The two firefighters were responding to an explosion at the AmeriTies West plant in the Dalles, according to the Wasco County Sheriff's Office.

THE DALLES, Ore. — A fire was reported at the AmeriTies West plant in the Dalles Thursday night, according to the Wasco County Sheriff's Office.

The explosion, at 100 Tie Plant Road, left two firefighters injured while responding. They were taken to Mid-Columbia Medical Center to be treated and are now in "good condition," according to the WCSO.

At around 8:29 p.m. a diesel tank that had been taken out of service earlier in the day for cleaning exploded. According to the WCSO, the fire was contained and units are still on the scene.

Mid-Columbia Fire Rescue Engine 21 and Engine 22, Mid-Columbia Fire Rescue Medic 22 and 23, Dallesport Fire Engine 635, The City of the Dalles Police and the WCSO all worked in collaboration to put the fire out.

Back in February of 2022, Shearer's Foods Plant, just south of Hermiston in eastern Oregon, suffered a warehouse explosion. Fire investigators believe a portable boiler powered by natural gas exploded, leading to a massive fire that destroyed the Shearer's warehouse.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

