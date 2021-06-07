The American Red Cross facing severe blood shortage

Blood donations typically decline during the summer, but the Red Cross said this year there is particularly low turnout.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The American Red Cross is facing a national blood shortage. Local donation centers are asking people of all blood types to make an appointment to donate.

Blood donations typically decline during the summer, but this year there is particularly low turnout. According to the Red Cross, hospitals are seeing more trauma patients and they are also busy with people who delayed treatments during the pandemic. Many people didn't show up for donation appointments during the heat wave in late June. The Red Cross said vacations may also be keeping people from donating as frequently this time of year.

"It's been a wild and crazy 18 months, if you can do one thing to bring that spark to yourself every time you donate blood, you can impact three to 40 people," said Dale Kunce, CEO of the American Red Cross Cascades Region.

In most cases, people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. Knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine will help determine donation eligibility.

Anyone interested in donating can schedule an appointment on the Red Cross' website, or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App or calling 1-800-733-2767.

Here are some upcoming blood donation events:

July 8: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at Kruse Oaks, Lake Oswego

July 10: 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Spring Mountain Bible Church, Clackamas

July 10: 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at American Legion Hall, Milwaukie

July 12: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at Gladstone Christian Church, Gladstone

July 13: 12 p.m.-5 p.m. at Happy Valley Library, Clackamas

July 13: 12 p.m.- 5 p.m. at Molalla Masonic Lodge 178, Molalla

July 14: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. at Elks Lodge 1189, Oregon City

July 15: 12 p.m.-5 p.m. at Canby Church of the Nazarene, Canby