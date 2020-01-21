VANCOUVER, Wash. — One person is dead after a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon between a vehicle and an ambulance in Vancouver.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said the driver of the other vehicle was speeding when they crashed head-on into the ambulance. The crash happened in the 3600 block of Northeast 78th Street.

Firefighters had to rescue the other vehicle's driver from the wreckage. The driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital but later died, police said.

The American Medical Response crew in the ambulance suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police. The ambulance did not have a patient inside at the time of the crash.

Eastbound 78th Street is closed at 25th Avenue and westbound 78th Street is closed at St. Johns Road.

This story will be updated.

MORE: 2 pedestrians, including at least one child, killed in Vancouver crash

MORE: Crash between truck, TriMet bus blocks TV Highway lanes in Aloha