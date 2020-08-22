Alt-right agitators clash with Antifa, others in downtown Portland

Alt-right agitators clashed violently with Antifa and others in downtown Portland on Saturday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Alt-Right and white nationalist groups came to downtown Portland near the Multnomah County Justice Center on Saturday and began clashing with Antifa and other groups opposed to their presence.

According to Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, her office was aware of the planned alt-right presence on Friday. She sent out a tweet thread denouncing their organizing and recruiting in Portland.

Portland, our office has received information and is monitoring the rally being organized by alt right and white nationalist agitators this Saturday at the Justice Center. We vehemently denounce any white nationalist organizing and recruiting in our City. (Thread - 1/5) — Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty (@JoAnnPDX) August 22, 2020

Saturday afternoon the alt-right group became violent with Antifa and other groups of people Downtown. Fights broke out and journalist Cory Elia reported large amount of bear spray being used by alt-right members.

Sweeney and the alt-rights are using massive amounts of bear spray and it keeps drifting through the park blocks. People are getting randomly hit by it almost a block away. I didn't bring my gas mask. — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) August 22, 2020

Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter Sergio Olmos reported seeing an alt-right member pulling what appears to be a gun on a crowd at around 2 p.m. No shots were fired.

Alan swinney pulls a gun on the crowd. No shots fired. pic.twitter.com/f0jKX6nmNv — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 22, 2020

However, the last time alt-right members came to Portland and clashed with Antifa and others, shots were allegedly fired outside of a car as it was leaving a parking garage with alt-right members inside it. A casing was recovered by a witness.

The group also began attempting to dismantle and vandalize a snack van that is a popular staple during the nightly Portland protests.

Trying to break snack van. Destroying windows and doors, trying to tip it over. pic.twitter.com/kcsHYWrAE9 — Griffin - Live from Portland (@GriffinMalone6) August 22, 2020

Independent journalist Suzette Smith caught this brief but intense fight.

Brief but intense fight pt 1 pic.twitter.com/qhqm41d7Rl — Suzette Smith (@suzettesmith) August 22, 2020

Portland Police are announcing over the LRAD device that if alt-right and others continue to fight that it will be declared an unlawful assembly, according to Elia. PPB posted on their Twitter a message along the same lines, warning those in downtown that they could be subject to force if they are engaged in criminal activity.

Anyone who is involved in criminal behavior is subject to arrest and/or citation. Criminal conduct may also subject you to the use of force, including, but not limited to, crowd control agents and impact weapons. Stop participating in criminal behavior. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 22, 2020

Tweets from KGW photojournalist John Helm show the groups starting to congregate shortly after 12:00 p.m.

Folks gathered at justice center for the “No to Marxism in America “ rally pic.twitter.com/62xfZzQzGl — John Helm (@ThirteenAt8) August 22, 2020