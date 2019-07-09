COOK, Wash. — The baby alpaca that survived a cougar attack last year in the Columbia River Gorge is all healed up and getting ready to celebrate his first birthday.

Lucky was only one week old in September 2018 when a cougar climbed into an enclosure and grabbed his neck at the Cedar Creek Alpacas farm in Cook, Washington.

Surveillance video shows Lucky’s mom fighting off the big cat and saving her baby.

Angela and Alan Rodgers, who own the farm, said Lucky had bandages on his neck for seven months and has some scars, but is now doing well.

They said Lucky is full of energy and plays with the baby alpacas born at the farm this year.

Cedar Creek Alpacas is celebrating Lucky’s first birthday with a party at the farm on Sept. 14. The Rodgers said all are welcome, and they’ll have live music, cake and root beer floats.

The party starts at 11 a.m. at 182 Mcnichols Rd., Cook, WA 98605.