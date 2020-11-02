ALOHA, Ore. — Aloha High School senior Kaitlyn Dobler will swim the 100 meter breaststroke at the U.S. Olympic Trials in June. Right now she’s ranked the top two finishers at the trials make the Olympic team.

For Dobler, swimming is a lifelong endeavor.

“When I was three, my parents didn’t want me to drown so they had me take swim lessons,” she said.

Dobler liked it and just kept swimming. She trains with the Dolphin Swim Club in Beaverton and swims in meets for Aloha High School.

Last summer she was part of the U.S. National team at the Junior World Swim Championships. She won three medals. Dobler says, “My ultimate goal is to get to the Olympics.”

Before the Olympics she’ll swim the district and state meets with her team at Aloha High School. Next fall she’ll go to USC to swim and study engineering.

Kaitlyn Dobler (Jim Newton Photography)

Jim Newton Photography

