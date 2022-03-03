Rally in downtown Portland draws support for Ukraine

Many at the rally shared how loved ones are surviving continued attacks as Russian forces continue invading Ukraine.

PORTLAND, Oregon — A large group gathered in downtown Portland to support Ukraine Thursday evening. About a hundred people held up Ukrainian flags, prayed and shouted support as Russian forces continue to invade the sovereign nation.

Members of the Ukrainian Orthodox church organized the rally at Salmon Street Springs along the waterfront. Sasha Garkavenko was among those who attended.

“[Ukraine] is the best country on the planet right now,” said Garkavenko. “These people united the whole planet.”

Garkavenko moved to the United States 11 years ago. All of his friends and family are still in Ukraine.

“I just got a message from my mom that they're ok and that they're hiding,” said Garkavenko. “Everybody's scared to death. Panic is there but people hug each other, people support each other and are staying in position and not going back.”

“[Ukraine] is the best country on the planet right now; these people united the whole planet.” —Sasha, a Ukrainian, pictured holding the F*CK PUTIN sign in downtown Portland. “Before I made different signs and there was not many honking, so this works.” #StandWithUkraine️ pic.twitter.com/Mxw7ftrrlz — Katherine Cook (@KCookKGW) March 4, 2022

Pavel Gubanikhin drove up from Eugene to attend the rally. He moved to the United States in 1995 from Russia.

“I'm a former officer in Russian military, a lieutenant in Russian rocket forces and artillery,” said Gubanikhin. “I just wanted to get the message out to people that so many Russians are against the war and so many brave people are protesting and getting thrown in jails.”

Gubanikhin said some former Russian military officers are enlisting in the Ukraine Foreign Legion — angry, he says, that Russia is committing war crimes in their name.

Many at the rally said the greatest weapon in the war isn't guns or rockets. It's information. Specifically, the truth. They're asking people the share the truth online from reputable sources on the ground in Ukraine because the lies that have spread are causing people to be killed.

From those who are fighting overseas to those who simply honk when they see him holding up a sign, it all means so much to Garkavenko.