Tracy Allen, 37, went missing in the Willamette River on Saturday, Aug. 30 after the float tube she was on flipped upon impact with the root ball of a tree.

Her body was recovered Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Search crews from the Polk, Marion and Benton County Sheriff’s Offices, with the aid of the U.S. Coast Guard, searched for Allen Saturday and Sunday.

Late Sunday afternoon the official search was called off.

"After deploying every possible resource available without success, [Polk County] Sheriff Mark Garton made the decision to change the focus of the operation to that of recovery," the sheriff's office said in a release.

However, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office continued to evaluate the situation to determine if other possible options were available to help find Allen. With the help of the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Water Rescue Team and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Allen was recovered from the base of a log jam.

The recovery effort took 8 hours, according to officials. Multiple logs had to be cut to access Allen who had been caught by tree roots and forced underwater despite her life vest.