SALEM, Ore. — A driver faces charges of two counts of manslaughter, reckless endangering, reckless driving and one count of DUII following the death of two motorcycle riders early Sunday morning.

Salem police report that at approximately 12:20 a.m., 39-year-old Eduardo de la Lima Vargas, of Hubbard, was driving a pickup truck pulling an occupied horse trailer westbound on Highway 22/Mission Street SE when he ran a red light and struck a motorcycle, killing both of its riders.

The motorcycle had been attempting to turn eastbound onto Highway 22/Mission Street SE from the I-5 southbound off-ramp when it was struck. The collision threw both riders from the motorcycle and lodged it under the truck, causing both vehicles to catch fire.

The riders were transported to Salem Health, but were pronounced deceased shortly after their arrival. Their identities are not being released pending next of kin notification.

