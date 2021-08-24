Physicians, frontline workers to address 'escalating crisis facing hospitals' in Wednesday press conference

PORTLAND, Ore — All4Oregon, the four healthcare organizations responsible for the mass vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center, which administered 550,000 doses, is holding a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 1 p.m.
Physician leaders and frontline healthcare workers from Kaiser Permanente, Legacy Health, Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) and Providence will be providing an update to, “the escalating crisis facing our hospitals in the Portland metro area.”
With 2,804 COVID cases reported on Tuesday with a record-setting 1,000 COVID patients in the hospital across Oregon, healthcare workers are concerned about the surge’s coming peak. Healthcare workers are fatigued and the system is stretched thin and projections show this will not be the worst of it.
All4Oregon said in a press release:
We are asking the community to take immediate action to ensure we have capacity to care for them not only if they have COVID-19, but if they have a heart attack, stroke or any other health emergency.
Topics will include:
Why the Delta variant is so dangerous; how it’s spreading and who it’s affecting
- Hospital capacity update
- Critical staffing shortages
- Voices from the front lines
- Hard decisions that lie ahead
- Steps we need the community to take today
This story will be updated with information from the press conference when it’s over. Check back for the latest.