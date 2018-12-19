The Reynolds School District says classes at Alder Elementary will resume Thursday after the school was closed Wednesday due to a case of Hepatitis A.

A district spokeswoman says an adult that had recently been in the building contracted the virus.

The district hired a professional cleaning company to clean every surface in the building.

"We are taking every precaution to clean the entire building and will be closed to complete this process. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused," Stephanie Field, the Director of Communications, said in a letter sent to parents.

The district says classes will resume at the normal time on Thursday.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection, and is one of several types of hepatitis viruses that cause inflammation and affect your liver's ability to function.



Symptoms include fatigue, sudden nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain or discomfort.

“Fortunately, it's rare to have spread at an elementary school and the school has an extremely high vaccination rate, so we’re pretty confident that there's minimal risk to anybody there,” said Paul Lewis with Multnomah County Health.

