Albany police investigate suspicious death, seek information

ALBANY, Ore. — Albany police are asking the public for information connected to a 75-year-old man's suspicious death on Friday.
On Feb. 25 around 9:10 p.m., first responders with the Albany Fire Department and Albany police responded to the man's home near Southeast 26th Avenue and Jackson Street. Officers found the man dead inside.
Police have identified the man as Elvin "Al" Pierce of Albany. They said the circumstances surrounding his death are suspicious, but did not give any further details.
Anyone with information about the case, or anyone who recently contacted Pierce, is asked to contact Albany Police Department Investigations Lt. Buck Pearce at (541)917-3209.
