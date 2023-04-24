Multiple suspects wanted in scam investigation in Albany

Police are asking the public's help in locating a woman and two male suspects.

ALBANY, Ore. — The Albany Oregon Police Department is searching for a woman and two male suspects in Albany. They took to Facebook on Monday to ask for the public's help in locating the three alleged suspects.

Police believe that the three suspects pictured are involved in a scam that has led them to be the wanted suspects within their investigation.

There are no further details or description of the suspects outside of the images police have released to the public.

In two separate Facebook posts from the official Albany Police account they provide little details in the caption with similar wording.

????????????CAN YOU ID ME????????????? The pictured males are wanted in a scam/theft investigation. If you can ID them... Posted by Albany Oregon Police Department on Monday, April 24, 2023

????????CAN YOU ID ME????????? The pictured female is wanted in a theft investigation. If you can ID her please contact... Posted by Albany Oregon Police Department on Monday, April 24, 2023

Anyone who has any information or knowledge of the whereabouts or identity of these three suspects are asked to please email Officer Adams at bret.adams@cityofalbany.net or call at 541-917-7680 and reference case number 23-02450 regarding the woman and 23-02465 regarding the two male suspects.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here