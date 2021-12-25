Albany police officer shoots suspect on Christmas Eve

Investigators said the officer fired at the suspect because he was armed with two knives and advanced on police

ALBANY, Ore. — An Albany police officer shot a man who investigators said was armed with two knives on Christmas Eve.

On Friday at 6 p.m. Albany officers responded to a call at 9th Avenue and SE Jackson Street where someone reported a man was violating a restraining order.

During the call, Officer Jim Estes made contact with the man, who he said had a knife in both hands and was telling police he wasn’t going back to jail, according to a statement from the Corvallis Police Department, which is investigating the shooting. The suspect was identified as 51-year-old Thomas Leonard Jones of Albany.

Investigators said Jones threatened and advanced on Estes. That’s when Estes fired his gun, striking Jones in the leg.

Police released a single still image taken from an officer’s body camera footage that appears to show Jones with a knife in each hand. They did not release the complete video of the incident.

Jones was taken to a local hospital. Investigators did not release his condition or offer more details about the severity of his injuries.

Estes has worked as an Albany police officer for 18 years, according to a news release about the incident.