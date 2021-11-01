Alaska Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Portland

The plane made an emergency landing Wednesday morning after the right engine experienced a mechanical problem.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officials say an Alaska Airlines flight from Portland to San Francisco made an emergency landing Wednesday after the right engine experienced a mechanical problem.

A spokesperson for Portland International Airport said in an email to KGW the aircraft had reported loss of power to one engine.

Alaska Airlines said in a statement that the pilot returned the Airbus A320 to Portland International Airport, where it landed about 11:45 a.m.

"Our pilots are among the best in the business, and they train for these types of situations," the airline added. "Our maintenance crews are now inspecting the aircraft."

There were five crew members and 150 passengers on board the Airbus A320, according to the airline.

The Oregonian/Oregon Live reported Keith Cunningham-Parmeter was on the flight with his wife and two children on their way to visit his grandmother for Thanksgiving and said the experience was terrifying.