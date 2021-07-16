Airplane wreckage that prompted Coast Guard response was yard decoration

The Coast Guard called off a search for survivors this week after finding out it wasn't a crash, but had been placed there intentionally.

RAINIER, Ore. — One man's junk may be another man's treasure—but it's not often that treasure sparks a response from the Coast Guard.

Gary Welter's property in Warren, Oregon, features an eclectic collection of what some might consider "junk" turned into yard art, each piece with its own story to tell.

"This truck right here is eventually going to be a picnic table," said Welter, walking walking toward an old pickup truck. Nearby, half of a 1985 Corvette has been turned into a gate. A 1956 Chevy sits in the front yard. Welter said was either going to the trash or his front yard, and he chose the yard.

"I see something and it just kind of strikes me and we do it," Welter said.

What Gary didn't know was that one particular piece of yard art would cause quite a stir. Along his private beachfront, Welter has the tail end of a Piper Comanche twin engine airplane sticking out of the tree line.

"It's come apart right at the fuselage, the tail," he said, pointing at the tail of the plane. The wrecked plane's tail was placed on the shoreline at the end of June. Welter's friend Chuck Hamm was the plane's co-owner and was going to scrap it.

"Gary said, what are you going to do with the tail section? What are you going to do with that wing? It's all going to scrap, it's not salvageable," Hamm said.

Welter told Hamm about his plans to turn it into yard art. Hamm told him to come and get it.

Like all of Welter's pieces, the airplane wreckage has its own story to tell. The story of how it came to rest 55 miles away from where it crashed begins on March 18, 2020.

Chuck Hamm co-owned the plane with his cousin, George Sheasley. Sheasley had taken off from the Eagle Nest Ranch airport near Estacada in the afternoon of March 18, 2020.

Shortly after takeoff, something went wrong and Sheasley crashed. Neighbors pulled him from the wreckage, he was life flighted to a hospital with serious burns. The NTSB says the crash is still being investigated.

"If there wasn't neighbors there at the time of the accident, he would've burnt to death in the airplane." Hamm said, "They were able to get him out of the airplane and the airplane burnt down to a hulk. You couldn't even recognize it as an airplane anymore, other than the wing and tail section."

Sheasley passed away months later. The plane was moved to Welter's property 56 miles away, off Highway 30 near Rainier.

Nobody paid much attention to it, until a boater passing by called the Coast Guard to report an airplane crash Monday.

The Coast Guard responded, launching a helicopter to look for survivors. A rescue swimmer took a closer look and determined the wreckage was from the March 2020 crash. The search for survivors was called off.

There's a story behind this wrecked airplane tail.



On Monday, a boater saw the tail and called the Coast Guard thinking it was a wreck. USCG launched and determined it's old.



The owner of this private beach property says it's yard art.



It's been there 3 weeks. https://t.co/hZCWDlT8Sp pic.twitter.com/Y8WCq9YIYR — Devon Haskins (@devonhaskins) July 16, 2021

"I never thought anything would like this would happen, kind of blown up. Hopefully it puts a little laughter in everybody's day. We weren't trying to create a stir," said Welter.

Hamm says his cousin would've gotten a kick out of the whole situation.