Sheriff's office: Military helicopter makes 'hard landing' after hitting power lines over Columbia River

BEVERLEY, Wash. — A military helicopter made a "hard landing" after striking power lines over Columbia River near Beverly in Grant County on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. and caused downed power lines and a wildfire, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

The wildfire was under control by 6 p.m. and State Route 243 had reopened to traffic. Power lines were still in the river.

Both pilots were taken to Yakima Training Center to be evaluated by military medical personnel.

The incident is under investigation.

