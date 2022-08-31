Air quality advisory issued for parts of Willamette Valley, Vancouver

The advisory is expected to last until Thursday evening.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Southwest Clean Air Agency issued an air quality advisory Wednesday for the Portland-Vancouver metro area, Salem, Albany and Corvallis due to smog.

The advisory is expected to last until Thursday evening.

The DEQ said ozone pollution levels are elevated and could be unhealthy for some people, including kids, older adults, and those with heart disease or respiratory conditions.

Smog can irritate the eyes, nose and lungs. The DEQ and the SWCAA recommended that people concerned about their health take the following precautions:

Limit driving by using public transit or carpooling

Avoid unnecessarily running engines

Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours

Postpone moving the lawn or using leaf blowers

Postpone projects that use paint and aerosol spray

Ozone is produced when hot temperatures and low winds combine with pollution from cars and chemicals in paints and aerosols. The air pollutants then react with sunlight and heat to form ozone and haze.