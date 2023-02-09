Watch: Trailer for new Nike movie starring Ben Affleck, Matt Damon

Benn Affleck plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight while Matt Damon plays shoe salesman-turned Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The first trailer for the new Nike movie, "Air," was released on Thursday. The comedy-drama tells the story of Nike's game-changing role in the sneaker and sports world after landing an iconic deal with a young Michael Jordan in the mid '80s.

Ben Affleck, who also directed the film, reunites with Matt Damon to portray Nike co-founder Phil Knight and shoe salesman-turned Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, respectively.

The movie trailer opens to the backdrop of an office space with Jason Bateman's character referencing Nike's financially rough year in 1984. The company saw a 29% decline in earnings, the first drop in 10 years, according to an article published in The New York Times in 1995. The trailer goes on to show Affleck's character telling Damon's character that he was brought in to grow the basketball business.

The trailer builds up until the moment Damon's character says he needs "the greatest basketball shoe that's ever been made." A man then asks him, "Who's the player?" Damon responds, "Michael Jordan."

Affleck and Damon star alongside a heavy-hitting supporting cast including Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Marlon Wayans as George Raveling and Chris Tucker as Howard White. Viola Davis plays Deloris Jordan, Michael Jordan's mother.

According to Variety, there is no actor portraying Jordan in the film, but the actual basketball player does make an appearance in archival footage. Variety also reports that Amazon Studios paid more than $7 million for an ad spot during the Super Bowl this weekend.