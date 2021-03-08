US agriculture secretary visits Oregon, says help is on the way for farmers who lost crops in heat wave

Secretary Tom Vilsack and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown met with farmers affected by the recent heat wave. One farmer said they lost millions of dollars in crops.

SALEM, Ore. — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack visited Oregon Tuesday to meet with farmers impacted by the extreme heat wave that hit Oregon and the Northwest last month.

"I came here wanting to learn and to listen," said Sec. Vilsack.

Taylor Martin, whose family runs G & C Farms in Salem, said their farm lost 65% of their berry crops, including 16 million pounds of blackberries. Oregon is one of the largest producers of blackberries in the country.

"The heat dome just tanked our berries. Just baked them on the cane," said Martin.

Martin said the loss amounts to roughly $35 to 40 million, much worse than their original estimate of $16 to 20 million.

"We've never had an event like this," said Martin of the three days of triple-digit temperatures in late June.

With those kinds of losses for their small 1,000-acre family farm, Martin is looking for help to recoup his losses.

Vilsack said the Biden administration is working on an assistance program to help farmers affected by the heat. He said he hoped the framework of the program would be ready to announce by fall, but didn't have an answer for when farmers might see assistance money paid out. Vilsack said it was clear the USDA needs to assess its disaster assistance programs and figure out what changes can be made to help farmers.

"We're looking at ways in which we talk to the farmers about a whole farm revenue payment to farmers, especially crop growers," said Vilsack.

Vilsack said farmers like Martin would apply for grants. Martin said that money can't come soon enough.