PORTLAND, Ore. — In a letter to families of students, Parkrose superintendent Michael Lopes-Serrao said prom will go on as scheduled Saturday night.

Lopes-Serrao said the decision comes after talking with students and staff.

“It is important for our students to connect and make memories with their friends,” he said in the letter.

There was some question as to whether the district would still hold the junior/senior prom after a student entered Parkrose High School with a shotgun on Friday. The student was tackled by Keanon Lowe, the school’s football coach who is also reportedly a security guard at the school.

No one was injured, and the student was taken into custody. Lopes-Serrao said the student, who police have not yet identified, will not return to the school.

Lopes-Serrao thanked students for alerting staff about the suspect’s concerning behavior and recognized the security staff’s “heroic efforts” that kept everyone safe.

“This was a difficult day for students, staff and our community. We are Parkrose Strong and showed that strength today," he said.

Although no one was hurt, it was still a traumatic experience for students. Many were forced to hide, and others ran away from school out of fear for their lives.

Watch: Parkrose High student describes fleeing school

Lopes-Serrao said the chaperone staff at prom will be prepared for students who may need support.

School will resume as usual on Monday. There will be additional counseling for students and staff throughout the week, as well as an increased security presence, Lopes-Serrao said.

