After federal moratorium expires, local and state eviction protections remain in place

Oregon has hired dozens of “surge capacity” employees to help process applications faster, and one by one, renters are getting checks.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The federal moratorium that, for months, has helped stop millions of evictions nationwide expired over the weekend. The Biden administration Monday is reportedly calling on states to implement protections of their own and get government aid into renters' hands faster.

Here in Oregon and Washington, officials tenants who have fallen behind on rent because of the pandemic shouldn't panic. Local and state protections remain in place, as long you've applied for assistance.



In Washington, assuming you've applied, you're covered until the end of September. Across Oregon, renters can show proof of their application to their landlord, and that protects them for the next 60 days. In Multnomah County, that proof protects a renter for 90 days.



“We have confidence that we can get through those applications and make those payments available,” said Andrea Bell, director of housing stabilization for Oregon Housing and Community Services, the state agency in charge of dispensing the money.

Advocates aren’t so sure. Michael Havlik is with Multifamily NW, a group that represents the interests of both renters and property owners. He points out most states, including Oregon and Washington, are dealing with massive backlogs.

In Oregon, a live data dashboard showed, as of Monday afternoon, 24,350 households had applied for rent assistance and 1,185, or less than 5%, had received their money.

Havlik points out, the pace is putting pressure on landlords, too.

“Evictions are always a last a last resort,” he said. “We're all concerned that the rental assistance isn't reaching residents quickly enough.”

The feds have called on states to dole out at least 65% of their federal rent assistance dollars by the end of September. Multiple state officials and advocates confirm, the U.S. Department of Treasury has said, if that deadline is not met, the feds could take their housing funds back, though officials haven’t definitively said they will.

State officials told KGW Monday, they are not worried about that possibility.

“With the new added capacity to bring on a vendor to process up to 8,500 applications, to review applications and make payments directly, we would meet the 65% spenddown requirement. U.S. Treasury has also signaled that there would be an appeals process for communities who anticipate not meeting that deadline if that is necessary,” wrote Connor McDonnell, spokesman for the OHCS.

In the meantime, Oregon has hired dozens of “surge capacity” employees to help them process applications faster. Washington is ramping up production, too.

And one by one, renters are getting their checks.

In an interview Monday, Tanner Nowland said, for nearly a year, he and his daughter would be evicted from their Vancouver home. At the start of the pandemic, Nowland was laid off from his job in medical billing. It was all he could do to keep applying for rent assistance.

“It wasn't easy,” he said. “I kept being told the need far outweighs the funds they have available.”

Finally, in May, he learned federal funds, funneled through a local housing agency, would come through. Weeks later, his landlord received the check, and ten months of back rent were wiped clean.