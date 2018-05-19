SALEM, Ore. -- Stormy Daniels’ strip shows will go on as planned in Salem and Portland, despite a somewhat chaotic debut in Bend Thursday night.

Daniels canceled the first of two shows slated for Bend, citing lost luggage.

Stars Cabaret club owner Randy Kaiser said her second show, which was postponed until 1 a.m. Friday, was cut short after an audience member threw a wallet, hitting Daniels in the face.

Photos: Inside Stars Cabaret Bend for Stormy Daniels' appearance

Photos: Inside Stars Cabaret Bend for Stormy Daniels' appearance Inside Stars Cabaret Bend for Stormy Daniels' appearance on May 17, 2018. 01 / 05 Inside Stars Cabaret Bend for Stormy Daniels' appearance on May 17, 2018. 01 / 05

Daniels is OK, said Kaiser.

People walking by Salem’s Capitol Building Friday had mixed opinions about her being there.

“I respect it she's trying to make some money off it,” said Brandon Narramore. “Trump’s a showman. She’s a show-woman.”

“I just think she's a money grubbing person,” said Lisa Nunnellee. “It’s ridiculous.”

The adult film star, who claims to have had an affair with President Trump in 2006, showed up to Thursday’s highly publicized show in Bend at around 9 p.m.

Despite the plan, said Kaiser, for her to walk in the front door, her tan SUV with tinted windows drove to the clubs rear entrance, where she ran inside, with security blocking reporters.

There she goes!@StormyDaniels apparently saw the crowd, changed her mind about coming in the Star Cabaret’s front door & drove around back.



Security was surprised.



So were we.



Here’s me, running after her. pic.twitter.com/bJB3KxMrLc — Maggie Vespa KGW (@Maggie_Vespa) May 18, 2018

The debut of her Oregon tour, which Kaiser said he booked months ago, came 24 hours after the president revealed, via mandatory financial disclosure forms, he'd reimbursed his attorney Michael Cohen last year for more than $100,000.

Related: Trump disclosure of Cohen payment raises new legal questions

That's roughly the same amount Cohen paid Daniels, just before the election, to keep quiet about the alleged affair.

The question, said DOJ officials, is whether that payment violated federal campaign finance laws.

On Thursday, the woman at the center of it all posed with fans for photos but stayed largely silent.

“I don't think she was in the talking mood, and I don't think we were either,” said Ramzy Hattar. “We were here for the moment, just for the moment. It was a great experience.”

Daniels is set to perform two shows in Salem Friday night, then wrap up her tour at Portland’s Stars Cabaret location, near Bridgeport Village, on Saturday.

© 2018 KGW