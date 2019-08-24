PORTLAND, Ore. — For the last 30 years, Jeff Irwin has been participating in the Hood to Coast relay race.

He started when he was just 25 years old, and at 55, he’s still in great shape.

He prepared all summer for this relay race, but Hood to Coast isn’t the only race he’s competed in over the years. He’s also participated in two Iron Man competitions and he’s also competed in marathons. He ran the Boston Marathon in 2008.

Jeff Irwin

Irwin said there are many reasons why he has been running Hood to Coast for the last three decades: he loves the competition and it keeps him in shape.

“For me, it has always been a good thing to have at the end of summer. It forces you to stay in shape and once you do it once, you think you don't want to go unprepared again,” said Irwin.

However, it doesn’t look like you’re going to see Irwin at next year’s race. He told KGW this year is going to be his last because he says it can be a challenge some years trying to find enough guys to participate in the nearly 200-mile race from the mountain to the beach.

His advice for people who are thinking of coming out for next year’s race is to make sure you train for it by running at least 20 miles a week. Irwin said every year he sees first-time runners who can’t keep up because they’re not conditioned enough.